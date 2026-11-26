In Germany, space startup ATMOS Space Cargo and defense group MBDA have agreed to explore the possibility of rapidly delivering large military cargoes from low Earth orbit to Earth. Tagesschau reports. The project has been named PODS, which stands for Precision Orbital Deep Strike.

Inflatable heat shield

The concept involves the use of an inflatable heat shield. It would be folded before launch and deployed before the vehicle enters the atmosphere. Such a shield can be significantly larger than the cargo capsule, potentially making it possible to return large, bulky, or unusually shaped items to Earth.

During return from low Earth orbit, temperatures can reach 1,700 degrees Celsius. According to the developers' plan, the large shield is intended to slow the vehicle in the upper layers of the atmosphere, reduce heating, and divert hot plasma away from the cargo. ATMOS believes this will make the return of objects from orbit more flexible.

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Possible military use

Initially, ATMOS developed the technology for sending scientific experiments or aid cargoes into orbit and returning them quickly to Earth. As part of the cooperation with MBDA, the companies are considering military payloads, including large cruise missiles such as Taurus, which MBDA produces together with Sweden's Saab Dynamics. The Taurus has a range of 500 kilometers.

ATMOS CEO Sebastian Klaus said that a vehicle in orbit could theoretically reach any point in the world in about 60 minutes. At the same time, the project is at an early stage: ATMOS estimates the development period at three to five years and plans to conduct a test flight with civilian cargo next spring.

The 1967 Outer Space Treaty prohibits placing weapons of mass destruction in outer space, including nuclear weapons, but does not explicitly exclude conventional armaments. Frank Sauer, head of research at the Metis Institute for Strategy and Foresight at the Bundeswehr University Munich, warned that the legal permissibility of such a project does not mean it is politically unproblematic and could raise the issue of a new arms race in space.

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