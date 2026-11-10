Nscale may delay $35 billion listing — Channel NewsAsia

In the United Kingdom, Nvidia-backed cloud provider Nscale is considering delaying a $35 billion stock market listing. Channel NewsAsia reports, citing The Telegraph.

Possible IPO postponement

Executives at the data center developer are assessing whether to pause preparations for going public until next year. Nscale did not provide Reuters with a comment outside regular business hours.

Contract with Microsoft

The report came several days after Reuters wrote that Microsoft had abandoned an option to expand its existing agreement with Nscale to lease additional computing capacity at a data center in Texas.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Company plans

London-based Nscale filed for an initial public offering in September. At the time, the company sought to raise about $3.5 billion in funding, including $2 billion from Nvidia. Nscale plans to list shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker NSCL.

Meanwhile, Anthropic is advancing its own listing plans: on Tuesday, it filed an updated IPO prospectus, seeking a valuation of up to $1.4 trillion.

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