US Navy quietly removed several commanders — Asharq Al-Awsat

In the United States, the Navy has quietly removed several senior officials and commanders from their positions in recent months, departing from its established practice of announcing such personnel decisions. As Asharq Al-Awsat reports, citing the Associated Press, this has drawn criticism from members of Congress.

Lawmakers' concerns

Two Democratic members of Congress said the Navy did not inform Congress about the dismissal of the entire leadership of a nuclear submarine following an underwater collision last month. Representatives Joe Courtney of Connecticut and Adam Smith of Washington state said in a letter to Navy leadership that the lack of communication called into question the Navy's commitment to transparency and productive cooperation with Congress.

Separately, in September, the Navy removed the commander of a destroyer deployed in the Middle East, an unnamed Defense Department official said. Rear Adm. Brian Monahan, who served as physician to Congress and the US Supreme Court, also left his post during a Navy investigation. There was no public announcement or confirmation of his departure.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Limits on information about operations

These cases differ from the Navy's long-standing policy of publicly announcing significant removals of commanders and other prominent officials. They are also taking place amid tighter restrictions on coverage of military operations, particularly in the Middle East.

The situation could affect confirmation hearings for acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao, who is seeking permanent appointment as the department's top civilian leader. US Central Command has provided few details about recent limited strikes on Iran and has declined to comment on or clarify damage to bases and equipment, citing operational security needs.

According to an AP analysis, it took months to establish that Iranian drone and missile strikes damaged or destroyed facilities at 26 military bases and other sites with US equipment in the region.

Read us on