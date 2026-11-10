NTSB finds Learjet cockpit voice recorder in Florida — UPI

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has found the cockpit voice recorder from the Learjet 60 that crashed near Greenacres, Florida, on November 1. All nine people aboard the private jet were killed.

Recorder being examined in Washington

As UPI reports, the cockpit voice recorder was found at the site of the first impact. It was sent to the NTSB recorder laboratory in Washington for evaluation. It is currently unknown whether the device contains data that can be used in the investigation.

The NTSB also said that excavation at the site of the first impact had been completed. The day before, the board reported that it had completed its main work at the crash site, although excavation there was still ongoing.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The cause of the crash is being determined

The Learjet was flying from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas. At around 12:50 p.m. Eastern Time on November 1, the aircraft crashed near an intersection by Greenacres. Video from vehicle dashcams shows it plunging rapidly to the ground and bursting into flames.

The cause of the crash is still being determined. Investigators were able to locate and identify parts of both wings, both engines, the cockpit, and the vertical stabilizer. Some of the wreckage was sent to the NTSB laboratory in Washington for further examination. It was previously reported that some parts of the aircraft were found nearly four miles from the crash site.

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