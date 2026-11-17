Nvidia announced an increase in its share buyback authorization by $150 billion and reported third-quarter results that exceeded Wall Street forecasts, CoinDesk reports.

Third-quarter results

Nvidia's earnings per share amounted to $2.68, compared with analysts' forecast of $2.47. The company's revenue reached $115.8 billion, while the market expected $108.8 billion.

Revenue from the data center division amounted to $107.6 billion. Analysts had forecast $101.9 billion for this segment.

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Forecast and trading

For the fourth quarter, Nvidia forecast revenue in the range of $127.4 billion to $132.6 billion. Analysts' consensus forecast projected $125.3 billion.

After the report was released, Nvidia shares rose 2.4% in after-hours trading. CoinDesk also notes that these are the company's first reported results since the resignation of its CEO, Jensen Huang.

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