Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda considers the creation of a national army division by 2030 to be the country’s main defense priority. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing Lithuanian broadcaster LRT.

Funding and procurement

The presidential administration stated that this goal can be achieved within the state’s financial capabilities. To do so, it proposes reducing spending on other defense areas that are not directly related to the creation of the division.

The presidential administration also called for accelerating defense procurement, as this is necessary to implement the plan by the set deadline.

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Differences over timelines

The chairman of the parliamentary Committee on National Security and Defense, Rimantas Sinkevicius, previously stated that it is impossible to fully form the division by 2030 under current financial conditions.

At the same time, Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas told BNS that the government is not abandoning the target deadline. According to him, the lack of newly purchased equipment can be compensated for with existing military equipment already in service.

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