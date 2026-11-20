German automaker Volkswagen has unveiled the ID. Polo GTI Clubsport electric track hatchback concept, dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the GTI line. The car has front-wheel drive, two doors instead of four, and a 362-hp powertrain. It is the most powerful electric Polo, InsideEVs reports.

A more powerful motor and revised chassis

For the concept, engineers adapted the APP550 electric motor, which was originally developed for rear-wheel-drive models, including the ID.7 and ID. Tiguan. Installing it at the front of the compact hatchback required a new subframe, reworking the longitudinal chassis elements, the stabilizer bar, and a number of mounting points. The high-voltage charger, air-conditioning compressor, thermal management module, and water pump also had to be relocated.

The powertrain develops 550 Nm of torque — 139 hp and 260 Nm more than the production ID. Polo GTI. To transfer power to the wheels, the car received an electronically controlled front differential lock with a multi-plate clutch. Acceleration to 100 km/h takes 4.7 seconds, while top speed is 240 km/h.

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Battery and track equipment

The ID. Polo GTI Clubsport Concept is equipped with a 52-kWh battery, as in the production version of the model. However, it has been tuned to deliver up to 290 kW and operate longer under high load. DC charging power reaches 105 kW: charging from 10% to 80% takes 24 minutes.

The concept is 100 mm wider than the production ID. Polo GTI and 30 mm lower than the standard ID. Polo. The adaptive suspension has been retuned for the track. The car features widened wheel arches, functional air ducts, a large rear wing, Recaro sport seats, and five-point safety belts. The rear seats and luggage compartment have been replaced by a red roll cage, while the central screen is intended only for driving settings.

Volkswagen does not yet plan series production of the concept, but has not ruled out the possibility of turning the unique car into a new production variant. The first public showing of the ID. Polo GTI Clubsport Concept will take place at the Essen Motor Show in Essen, Germany, which will run from November 27 to December 6.

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