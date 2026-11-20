Turkey’s highest administrative court has upheld the revocation of the university diploma of jailed Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu. As a result, the opposition politician will be unable to run in the 2028 presidential election: holding a higher education diploma is a legal requirement for candidates for the country’s presidency.

The court rejected Imamoglu’s appeal against the decision to revoke his diploma, Tagesschau reports. Imamoglu is considered the main political rival of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He has been in prison for more than a year and a half, including on corruption charges.

Opposition’s position

Imamoglu and his supporters say that the Turkish government is behind the court proceedings and that their goal is to prevent the politician from taking part in the presidential election. The Istanbul mayor was detained in March 2025 shortly before his planned nomination as the CHP party’s candidate. On the eve of his detention, Istanbul University revoked his diploma.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Other cases against Imamoglu

In March 2026, a large-scale trial involving Imamoglu and another 413 defendants began. The politician is accused of 142 offenses; if convicted, he faces more than 2,400 years in prison.

On November 18, Imamoglu was also sentenced to two years and one month in prison in a case involving allegations of vote-buying at the CHP congress in 2023. Eight other representatives received the same sentence. All nine defendants were stripped of their political rights.

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