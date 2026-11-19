In the United States, the Democratic Party will hold 56 seats in the Senate after the new Congress begins work—the largest majority for either party in nearly two decades. The final result was confirmed after vote counting concluded in Alaska, where Democrat Mary Peltola defeated incumbent Republican Dan Sullivan.

Sullivan became the ninth Republican to lose a Senate seat in these midterm elections. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, who is seeking the position of majority leader, said the party must live up to voters’ trust. The Guardian reports.

Democrats’ plans

Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries, whom Democrats nominated for the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives after winning a majority there, said they intended to actively pursue legislation and investigations. Schumer accused President Donald Trump’s administration of corruption and chaos, and also named reducing costs for Americans among the priorities.

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Party leadership signaled that it plans to focus on issues on which Democrats have consensus. These include restoring subsidies for health plans under the Affordable Care Act and attempting to secure the repeal of tariffs imposed by Trump.

Limits of the majority

At the same time, 56 seats will not allow Democrats to override a presidential veto on their own: this requires the support of two-thirds of members of both chambers of Congress. Such a majority is also insufficient to overcome a filibuster in the Senate without some Republican votes.

Before the 120th Congress begins work on January 3, Democrats must decide on the leadership of their caucus. Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen announced that he would challenge Schumer for the position of majority leader; a closed caucus vote is scheduled for December 1. Among the issues that could deepen internal divisions, the publication names aid to Israel.

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