British media regulator Ofcom has tightened online safety rules to protect children, requiring platforms to more actively combat child sexual abuse material and grooming. This was reported by Cyprus Mail.

New obligations for platforms

The new requirements, which Ofcom expects to introduce in early 2027 subject to parliamentary approval, will apply to social media platforms, file-sharing services, pornographic websites and other online services. They will be required to block users who create, upload or distribute child sexual abuse material.

Platforms must also expand their use of technologies to detect and remove known illegal images. In some cases, they will be required to use automated tools to search for previously undetected content.

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Plans for social media

In June, the United Kingdom announced its intention to ban children under the age of 16 from accessing platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat and X. Ofcom said the new measures are necessary because of the scale of illegal material online, which, according to the regulator, has increased with the development of artificial intelligence.

Oliver Griffiths, Ofcom's group director for online safety, said the industry had already made some progress, but the regulator does not consider current efforts sufficient.

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