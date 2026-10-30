Polish entrepreneur and TV presenter Omena Mensah has opened the Kids Haven Sport & Art Campus complex in Ghana, designed to combine children's education with sports and arts activities. Her partner, InPost founder Rafał Brzoska, as well as guests from Polish show business and sports attended the opening.

Development of the Kids Haven project

As Interia Sport reports, the new campus is connected with the work of the Omenaa Foundation. Previously, the Kids Haven School was opened in Ghana for children who had lived on the streets, as well as minors rescued from forced labor. At the school, they can receive an education, a safe environment and support.

The Kids Haven Sport & Art Campus is intended to expand this initiative. Its concept is to give children the opportunity to engage in sports and creative activities alongside their studies.

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Guests at the opening

Those attending the event included journalist Małgorzata Rozenek-Majdan, her husband, former Poland national team footballer Radosław Majdan, fitness trainer Ewa Chodakowska and former NBA basketball player Marcin Gortat. Influencer Mikołaj “Bagi” Bagiński also arrived in Ghana.

Małgorzata Rozenek-Majdan said on social media that Kids Haven School accepted 60 new students this year. According to her, a sports and arts complex is being developed next to the school, as children need not only educational materials but also space for sports, art and development.

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