The UN General Assembly has adopted by consensus a resolution to hold a global water conference every three years, starting in 2031. The initiative was led by the United Arab Emirates and Senegal, The National reports.

The resolution is intended to ensure sustained political attention to water, sanitation and international coordination. Conferences in 2026 and 2028 had already been agreed earlier, while the new mechanism provides for regular government meetings after 2031.

Conference in Abu Dhabi

The UAE and Senegal will jointly host the third UN Water Conference in Abu Dhabi on December 8–10, 2026. It will be the first such conference hosted by countries of the Global South and will focus on accelerating the implementation of the UN’s sixth Sustainable Development Goal — ensuring universal access to water and sanitation and their sustainable management.

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UAE Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability Abdulla Balalaa said that the regular format would provide the global water agenda with the necessary continuity and political platform. UAE Ambassador to the UN Mohamed Abushahab noted that water is the foundation for health, food security, energy, climate resilience, economic development and peace.

Access to water and sanitation

According to the UN, around 2.1 billion people lacked access to safely managed drinking water services in 2024, while 3.4 billion lacked safely managed sanitation services. The share of the world’s population with access to such sanitation services increased from 48% in 2015 to 58% in 2024.

The UN Secretary-General is to coordinate support among the organization’s agencies and submit a report at least six months before the 2031 conference. The document is to assess previous initiatives, lessons learned and obstacles. Funding for the conferences and their preparations will be provided outside the UN regular budget through voluntary contributions from governments, financial institutions and other donors.

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