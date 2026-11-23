Apple TV has confirmed the release of the four-part documentary series “Timberlake” about the life and career of Justin Timberlake. As Variety reports, the first two episodes will be released worldwide on December 11, 2026.

Premiere schedule

Apple TV will release the third episode on December 18 and the final one on December 23, 2026. The project is directed by Oscar winner Fisher Stevens, known for “The Cove” and “Beckham.”

According to Apple TV, the series will cover three decades of music and pop culture. It will use previously unreleased archival materials, as well as exclusive interviews with Timberlake’s family, friends, and colleagues.

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Personal themes of the series

The trailer indicates that the documentary project will touch on Timberlake’s childhood, his career, and his time in the group ’NSYNC. The series is also expected to address his relationship with Britney Spears and the controversy following the incident during Timberlake and Janet Jackson’s performance at the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show.

The clip features footage of Spears, Jackson, Timberlake’s wife Jessica Biel, and other people from his circle. In a voice-over comment, Timberlake recalls warm and funny moments from his childhood, as well as topics that are difficult for him to discuss.

The series for Apple TV is produced by Blackbird Presents Films, Misher Films, and Highly Flammable. The project is presented by Live Nation Studios.

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