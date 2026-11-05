OpenAI has unveiled in the United States a new framework for building data centers, which it called “compute campuses” in its announcement. The maker of ChatGPT pledged to cover the full cost of electricity and infrastructure related to its projects, as well as provide financial guarantees in case they are scaled back or canceled, The Hill reports.

Commitments for projects

The company also said it would prioritize closed-loop or low-water-use cooling systems. OpenAI promised to publish information on electricity and water use and not rely on nondisclosure agreements that would limit public access to information about data center arrangements.

According to OpenAI, community residents should have the opportunity to express their views on projects while their plans can still be changed, and developers should be held accountable for fulfilling their commitments. The company said it would apply these principles to campuses it owns and operates.

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Proposals for authorities

OpenAI also released a policy plan, calling voluntary corporate commitments an important initial step and urging authorities to establish clear rules. The company proposed that state public utility commissions require large electricity consumers to cover the costs they create for the grid and protect other customers if a project is scaled back or canceled.

Other proposals include public reporting on water and energy use, noise levels, and worker hiring; limits on nondisclosure agreements; accelerating upgrades to electricity transmission grids; and restoring tax incentives for clean electricity. In May, major technology companies, including OpenAI, had already joined a nonbinding White House initiative to cover the costs of building new data centers.

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