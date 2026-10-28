The main opposition coalition in the Democratic Republic of Congo, C64, has rejected support for the armed rebellion led by former president Joseph Kabila and called on all sides to engage in inclusive dialogue to resolve the political crisis. This was reported by TimesLIVE.

Call for negotiations

The C64 coalition includes five opposition leaders, among them former presidential candidates Martin Fayulu and Moïse Katumbi. The statement was adopted after a two-day meeting of the alliance’s representatives in Rome.

C64 said there is no military solution to the conflict, so negotiations must take place with the participation of all sides. This is the coalition’s first joint statement since Kabila led the AFC/M23 rebellion, now called FRN, at the beginning of the month. The source describes this group as backed by Rwanda.

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Dispute over constitutional changes

The coalition also reiterated its objections to proposed constitutional reforms that could allow President Félix Tshisekedi to run for a third term. C64 representatives stressed the need to comply with the constitution.

President Tshisekedi announced a national dialogue in August, but did not include armed groups in it. C64 said it would seek meetings with Tshisekedi and Kabila to reach an agreement on an inclusive format for negotiations. The coalition also called for the release of detained opposition members, including Fayulu ally Prince Epenge, who, it said, was detained at Kinshasa airport on Sunday and prevented from flying to Rome.

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