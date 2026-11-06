Israel’s opposition eases draft demands — The Hindu

In Israel, one of the opposition leaders has eased demands regarding the military conscription of ultra-Orthodox Jews, opening the possibility of an alliance with this community to remove Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This was reported by The Hindu.

Compromise for the sake of a majority

Opposition representative Avigdor Lieberman named removing Netanyahu and avoiding new elections as the main goals. According to him, opposition forces should compromise, as striving to get everything could result in getting nothing.

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Easing the position on conscription could make an alliance between opposition forces and the ultra-Orthodox community possible, although it had previously seemed unlikely.

Election results

Neither Netanyahu nor opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot won a majority in the October 27 elections. The article notes that Israeli society is deeply polarized over Netanyahu and exhausted by three years of war.

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