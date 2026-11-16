In the Group of Seven countries, the median share of residents who believe economic conditions in their area are improving has fallen to 22%. This is 13 percentage points lower than last year and the lowest figure since 2009, when it stood at 21%, The Hill reports, citing a Gallup survey.

More pessimists

A median of two-thirds of respondents in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom said that the economic situation in their area is worsening. The share of such respondents has risen noticeably over the past decade after standing at 29% in 2017.

As recently as 2021, assessments were nearly equal: the median share of optimists was 39%, while 40% viewed economic conditions negatively.

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Differences between countries

The highest shares of positive assessments among G7 countries were recorded in Japan, at 33%, and Italy, at 32%. In the United States, 29% of adults reported an improvement in the local economic situation, the third-highest figure among the group’s members.

France and the United Kingdom had the fewest optimists: 14% and 13% of residents in these countries, respectively, said economic conditions were improving. Gallup surveyed about 1,000 adults in each of the seven countries from April 6 to August 29. The margin of sampling error ranged from 3.5 to 4.1 percentage points.

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