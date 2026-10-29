In Israel, sources close to people associated with organized crime reported their political sympathies during the Knesset elections. As the Jerusalem Post reports, Walla's interlocutors said that sources close to the Jarushi family indicated support for the Arab parties Ra'am and the Joint List.

According to the publication, the Jarushi family is linked to one of the country's most prominent criminal organizations. At the same time, information about political preferences is based on statements by people close to these individuals and does not confirm whom exactly they voted for.

Eitan Hia's sympathies

According to people in his circle, Eitan Hia prefers the left-wing politician Yair Golan. The Jerusalem Post notes that there are no uniform political preferences among people associated with the criminal milieu: belonging to a particular family or criminal structure does not mean that its members vote the same way.

People associated with criminal organizations may participate in elections if they retain the right to vote. The elected Knesset, among other things, determines the state's legislative tools for combating organized crime.

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Voting in detention facilities

Polling stations also operated in Israeli prisons and detention facilities. After the polling stations closed at 20:00, the Israel Prison Service reported turnout of 88.7% among prisoners and detainees eligible to vote.

Voting was coordinated with the Central Elections Committee, while judges and official observers monitored the process. Secret voting took place under enhanced security and public-order measures.

At the end of 2024, the Law for the Protection of the Public from Criminal Organizations came into force in the country. Under strictly defined conditions, it allows courts to impose restrictions on people operating in such structures, even without formal charges, including barring them from visiting certain areas, contacting specific people, or requiring them to remain at home.

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