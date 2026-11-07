In the US, Anthropic is preparing to conduct an initial public offering on Nasdaq, which could take place in mid-November. The company’s investors expect its valuation to range from $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion, CNBC reports. This is below the $2 trillion valuation that was discussed in previous months.

Anthropic develops the Claude family of artificial intelligence models and primarily sells products and services to business customers. It was co-founded by CEO Dario Amodei together with several researchers who left OpenAI. Anthropic could become the first company specializing exclusively in AI to go public.

Pressure on the market and data centers

The IPO is being prepared amid a downturn in the technology sector. Nasdaq on Thursday suffered its sharpest decline in 19 months, while chipmakers and companies closely tied to the expansion of AI infrastructure recorded the largest losses.

According to an NBC News exit poll, more than half of voters called AI data centers an important or key factor when choosing candidates for Congress. In 40 out of 41 cases, local communities opposed ballot initiatives related to data centers.

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Americans are expressing concern about the potential impact of such facilities on the environment, electricity bills, and employment. In the risk section of its prospectus, Anthropic said that opposition to data-center development in various jurisdictions is becoming more organized, and the company’s public status could increase scrutiny of projects associated with it.

Infrastructure commitments

In its updated IPO prospectus, Anthropic reported procurement and lease agreements with total commitments of approximately $895.4 billion. Virtually all of these expenses are related to computing capacity and infrastructure.

A University of Southern California survey released on Monday showed that 71% of respondents do not trust major technology companies at all to act in the public interest on data-center development issues. Anthropic declined to comment to CNBC.

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