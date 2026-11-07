The Pakistan Cricket Board has included Amir Jamal and three players who have not previously represented the national team in the squad for two Test matches against Sri Lanka. As Dawn reports, the number of players in the squad has increased from 14 to 16.

Call-ups for the first time went to 19-year-old batter Mohammad Tayyab Arif, as well as fast bowlers Ali Shabbir and Saqib Khan. At the same time, Ali Usman and Abdullah Fazal were removed from the initial squad.

Results in national tournaments

Amir Jamal returns to the national team after successful performances in domestic competitions. In the President’s Trophy Grade-I final, he took seven wickets for 32 runs and scored 55 runs, helping Markhor IT Solutions win the title. In the opening round of the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Gold, Jamal took three wickets and scored 74 and 23 runs while captaining Lahore Whites.

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In his debut first-class cricket season, Tayyab Arif scored 727 runs in seven matches for Kingsmen Academy, averaging 66.09 and recording three centuries. Ali Shabbir has taken 22 wickets in eight first-class cricket matches, including three wickets in a three-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka. Saqib Khan finished Karachi Blues’ title-winning 2025–26 Quaid-i-Azam Trophy season with 47 wickets in nine matches, with his best figures being seven wickets for 34 runs.

Series schedule

The first Test will begin on Monday at the stadium in Rawalpindi, while the second will take place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from November 17 to 21. Both matches are part of the 2025–2027 ICC World Test Championship cycle: Pakistan is at the bottom of the standings, while Sri Lanka is seventh.

Pakistan’s pace attack will be led by Mohammad Abbas, who has more than 110 Test wickets. Babar Azam is listed as the team captain in the updated squad. In 59 previous Tests between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the Pakistani team recorded 23 wins, suffered 17 defeats, and 19 matches ended in draws.

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