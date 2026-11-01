A group of pilgrims from nine countries in Europe and Asia arrived at the Jaffa Gate of Jerusalem’s Old City in Israel, completing a five-day journey from the port of Jaffa. The participants covered sections of the 111-kilometer pilgrimage route, the “Way to Jerusalem,” The Jerusalem Post reports.

Route through historic sites

The journey included pilgrims from Germany, Italy, India, South Korea, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, Austria and Hong Kong. Along the way, they visited historic and religious sites in Jaffa, Rishon LeZion, Ramla, Tel Gezer, Latrun and Ein Karem.

The pilgrimage was organized by Golan Rice and Yael Tarasyuk-Nevo with the support of Israel’s Ministry of Tourism. The initiative aims to revive historic walking routes to Jerusalem and enable tourists and residents of the country to explore religious heritage, archaeological sites and local communities while traveling on foot.

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Completion of the journey

The journey concluded with a ceremony at the Tower of David Museum in Jerusalem, where participants received Jerushalma pilgrim certificates. Catholic priest Joshan from Mumbai, who visited Jerusalem for the first time, called his first view of the city walls a special moment for a pilgrim.

Pilgrim Ariella from Hong Kong said that participants walked about 15 kilometers a day and took approximately 25,000 steps. She also noted the organizers’ support along the route. According to Yael Tarasyuk-Nevo, the route connects sites associated with Jewish and Christian history, including the Trappist monastery in Latrun, the Benedictine community in Abu Ghosh and Franciscan shrines in Ein Karem.

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