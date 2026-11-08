Pope Leo XIV, on the second day of his visit to Uruguay, urged young people not to isolate themselves in a world of screens and algorithms, to maintain real human connections, and to consider marriage and family life. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing the pontiff's address during a prayer vigil at the historic Centenario Stadium in Montevideo, where 70,000 people gathered.

The pontiff stated that virtual interaction cannot replace genuine relationships between people. He called on young people to look one another in the eyes, hold hands, and personally share joys and hardships. Leo XIV also expressed concern over secularization and declining interest in religion, encouraging young Uruguayans not to view children as a burden.

Artificial intelligence at the center of education

At a meeting with teachers, students, and representatives of the education sector at the Catholic University of Uruguay, the pope raised the issue of technological change and artificial intelligence. According to him, schools and universities must teach people to use new technologies wisely and responsibly, while placing the human being above algorithms.

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Leo XIV emphasized the need to combine the technical, emotional, spiritual, and environmental dimensions of intelligence. He noted that human beings must remain at the center of technological progress.

Visits to Casavalle and Paysandú

The pontiff also visited the Casavalle neighborhood in Montevideo, described in the report as one of the city's poorest and as suffering from high crime rates. At the Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe church, he called for better protection of vulnerable children, stating that in a country with such natural resources, no child should go hungry or lose access to decent education and a future because of danger in the streets.

In the city of Paysandú, near the Argentine border, Leo XIV celebrated an open-air Mass attended by 40,000 faithful, including people from Argentina and Brazil. During the service, he called the traditional mate drink a symbol of community, conversation, and strengthening bonds between people.

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