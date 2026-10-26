Egyptian parliament authorizes el-Sisi to support Saudi Arabia — Dawn

Egypt's parliament approved authorizing President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to take necessary measures in support of Saudi Arabia. The decision was made amid an escalation of attacks by Yemen's Houthis on the kingdom, Dawn reports.

The state-run newspaper Al-Ahram reported that the House of Representatives had authorized the president to take necessary measures to support the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Last week, el-Sisi asked parliament to approve the defense of the ally if Riyadh requested assistance against the Houthis.

Terms of possible support

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad visited Riyadh and delivered a letter from el-Sisi to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The president stated that Egypt's support would be limited to defending Saudi territory and borders, rather than attacking Yemen.

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After the visit, Abdelatty said that Cairo supports using every opportunity for a diplomatic settlement of the conflict in Yemen. According to him, Egypt's possible accession to the Mecca Pact on mutual defense between Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey is still being seriously considered.

Houthi attacks and Cairo's role

The Houthis, who control Yemen's capital, Sanaa, attacked Riyadh International Airport and the state oil company Saudi Aramco. According to the publication, this caused disruptions to air traffic and oil exports. Their advance also threatens the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which is an approach to the Suez Canal.

Egypt had already joined the Saudi-led coalition at an early stage of the war in Yemen in 2015. At that time, Cairo mainly deployed warships to protect shipping routes in the Red Sea, promised air support, and deployed about 800 military personnel, though its combat role was limited.

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