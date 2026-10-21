Pentagon deploys USS Theodore Roosevelt to Middle East — Jerusalem Post

The US Pentagon is deploying the USS Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike group and the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to the Middle East. Two US officials confirmed this to Fox News, the Jerusalem Post reports. According to Fox News, the carrier group is expected to arrive in the region by the end of November.

The 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit is being transported by the USS Makin Island amphibious ready group, which previously departed San Diego. On October 1, a US official had already told the Jerusalem Post that the aircraft carrier and the Marine unit would be sent to the US Central Command area of responsibility.

Rotation of US ships

Two other US aircraft carriers are currently in the region: the USS George H. W. Bush, which arrived in April, and the USS George Washington, which arrived in August to replace the USS Abraham Lincoln. At the same time, US Naval Institute News reported that the USS Theodore Roosevelt is heading to the US Central Command area of responsibility to replace the USS George Washington.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The USS Boxer amphibious ready group with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit is also deployed in the Arabian Sea. It includes the USS Portland and USS Comstock.

Possible expansion of presence

Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin said that the new deployment could expand US capabilities, as President Donald Trump is allegedly considering intensifying strikes on Iran after the November 3 midterm elections, according to her. On October 1, the Jerusalem Post also noted that this deployment would significantly expand US military capabilities regarding Iran.

According to Walla security sources, the US military has been conducting a planned rotation of personnel in recent weeks, and the arrival of additional troops and aircraft is expected in the coming weeks as part of preparations for a possible escalation in the Middle East. Around 3,000 US military personnel are currently in Israel, where they, among other things, maintain air defense systems, serve as pilots and support staff, and handle logistics and штаб work.

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