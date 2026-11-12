In Romania, Unit 1 of the Cernavodă Nuclear Power Plant is scheduled to be reconnected to the national power system on November 13. It is expected to reach nominal capacity the following day, November 14.

Connection postponed by one day

As Romania Insider reports, Nuclearelectrica submitted a report with an updated schedule to the Bucharest Stock Exchange. It states that Unit 1 will be connected to the power system on November 13. Previously, the company had reported that the connection was planned for one day earlier.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Nuclearelectrica explained the delay by saying that restoration work requires more time to complete. It is being carried out in accordance with nuclear safety requirements.

Unit 2 is already supplying electricity

Unit 2 of the Cernavodă Nuclear Power Plant has already been synchronized with the national power grid. It began supplying electricity on November 11, the publication notes.

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