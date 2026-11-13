OpenAI has announced the launch of ChatGPT Wallet, a payment feature that enables its dots AI agents to purchase goods on behalf of users. At the first stage, the service is available in the United States to ChatGPT Pro subscribers aged 18 and older, CNBC reports.

How ChatGPT Wallet will work

The feature was created in partnership with American Express, Mastercard, and Visa. A user must enter their payment card details once, instruct an agent to find the required product, and then confirm each purchase through a security check. Eligible cardholders will retain the existing rewards and protections provided by their cards.

OpenAI said that dots agents will not have access to card details. Instead, payment networks will provide the agent with a payment token for a specific transaction. Such a token will contain a card number with a limited scope of use, a security code, and an expiration date tied to an individual transaction.

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Gradual rollout of the service

According to representatives of OpenAI and American Express, the limited launch is intended to make it possible to test the system in a controlled environment. OpenAI does not plan to charge transaction fees initially and seeks to establish cooperation with merchants and payment networks.

The company is already developing AI-based shopping tools: it previously introduced Instant Checkout and later updated product search and comparison features. At the same time, some companies are restricting the use of personal agents: United Airlines said it would block agents from accessing ticket booking systems, while Amazon does not allow such agents to purchase goods on its platform.

OpenAI has also published tools and guidance for merchants, including on checking whether their websites block the company's agents. OpenAI described agentic commerce as an area at an early stage of development.

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