President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that restrictions on the speed of Starshield satellite internet remain along the entire front line and in Ukraine’s territories temporarily occupied by Russia. In a video address, he called this a “very bad signal” and noted that the restrictions affect Ukraine’s ability to counter drones.

Appeal to US authorities

As Der Spiegel reports, Zelenskyy instructed Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense to raise this issue with all US agencies. The president stressed that the temporarily occupied territories are sovereign territory of Ukraine. According to him, the restrictions may also signal to Russia that the United States is allegedly changing its approach to these territories. Kyiv expects the service speed to be restored.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Restrictions recorded before

Several days earlier, Zelenskyy had already reported the reintroduction of restrictions, primarily over temporarily occupied parts of Ukraine. A similar speed reduction occurred in mid-October. During that incident, Starlink network owner Elon Musk accused Kyiv of using civilian Starlink for drone attacks, which, according to him, violates the terms of use.

The military satellite internet service Starshield, also provided by SpaceX, is controlled by the US government. The Ukrainian army has used Starlink-based internet for communications since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. Aircraft and surface drones equipped with terminals are used for remote attacks on targets in the Black Sea and in Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories.

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