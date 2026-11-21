US security agencies have warned airlines, air cargo companies and airports across the United States about calls by Al-Qaeda and its supporters to carry out attacks modeled on the attempted hijacking of a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv in September. The Jerusalem Post reported this, citing CNN.

The joint warning was sent on Thursday by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the US Department of Homeland Security and the Transportation Security Administration. It was circulated ahead of Thanksgiving week, the busiest period of the year for US aviation.

No specific threats identified

According to CNN, the document states that Al-Qaeda-affiliated entities and supporters of the group circulated several messages praising the attempted hijacking of the aircraft. The authors of the messages called for similar attacks against what they consider American, Israeli and Jewish interests.

A law enforcement source told the television channel that no specific and credible threats are currently known. According to the source, security agencies regularly share with the private sector information that US intelligence considers concerning.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The document also states that people influenced by foreign terrorist organizations have generally not committed violent acts directly in response to such calls. At the same time, they could mobilize quickly with little to no warning.

Signs of possible attack preparation

The warning for industry employees lists indicators that may point to preparations for an attack. These include attempts to bypass security procedures, requests for details of flight operations and security protocols without legitimate business grounds, as well as a desire to handle certain cargo independently without the assistance of staff.

The document also mentions the unexplained loss of radios, access passes or uniforms. The American Automobile Association estimates that about 6 million passengers will use domestic flights in the United States from November 24 to 30.

In September, the pilot of a flydubai flight was detained after attacking the co-pilot in the cockpit with an axe. According to the report, it was an attempt to cause the aircraft to crash.

Read us on