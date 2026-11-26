Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner will miss the Australian Open, which begins on January 17 in Melbourne, Australia. The world No. 2 underwent surgery due to a long-standing knee injury.

Confirmation from organizers

As Channel NewsAsia reports, Tennis Australia chief executive Andrew Abdo told Reuters that organizers had maintained regular contact with the athlete’s team. According to him, Sinner’s team confirmed that the tennis player will not take part in the January tournament following his recent surgery.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Sinner announced the surgical procedure on Tuesday. Italian sports outlet Corriere dello Sport wrote that he could be sidelined for up to four months, extending his absence from the tour.

Break after Wimbledon

The 25-year-old Sinner has not played since July, when he won his fifth Grand Slam title at Wimbledon. He had previously been expected to return for the next Australian Open. Sinner won the tournament in 2024 and 2025. According to Abdo, the tennis player expects to return to Melbourne for the 2028 Australian Open.

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