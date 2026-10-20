Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held a meeting in Tehran with Pakistan’s army commander, Field Marshal Asim Munir. The sides discussed mediation efforts and developments in the region, The Jerusalem Post reports, citing Iran’s Nournews.

Asim Munir’s meetings in Tehran

Munir also met with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. According to the Iranian side, Ghalibaf said that Washington would not be able to gain Tehran’s trust until it meets seven conditions Iran put forward last month for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Munir’s first meeting on Tuesday was talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s state-run IRNA agency reported.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Tehran’s conditions

Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei said during a meeting with the Pakistani military officer that all of Iran’s enriched nuclear materials would remain in the country. According to the semi-official Tasnim agency, he also said that Tehran would not negotiate until its conditions were met.

Among Iran’s demands, according to the publication, are an end to the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports, the lifting of U.S. sanctions on oil exports, and an end to hostilities on all regional fronts. Pakistan had previously mediated between the United States and Iran. Previous mediation efforts resulted in a temporary peace agreement in June, but the deal quickly collapsed amid renewed hostilities between Iran and the United States several weeks later.

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