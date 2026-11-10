The US Air Force has launched the Bomber Supplemental Trainer for Aircrew Readiness (BSTAR) program in Abilene, Texas, under which B-1B Lancer bomber pilots will gain additional flight experience on civilian HondaJet business jets. A military pilot’s first training flight took place on November 2, 2026. The War Zone reports.

The program was officially presented on November 4 at Abilene Regional Airport, near Dyess Air Force Base. Contractor XSTAR Aviation provides the aircraft, instructors, maintenance, flight schedule, and other support for BSTAR. This model makes it possible to avoid deploying additional B-1Bs and military maintenance personnel.

Up to 100 additional hours per year

According to the command’s plan, B-1B pilots eligible to participate in the program will be able to receive about 100 additional flight hours annually. This amounts to roughly four two-hour sorties per month. HondaJets will be used to practice instrument flying, mission planning, aircraft control, and crew coordination.

At the same time, the program is not intended to replace training directly on the B-1B. Aerial refueling, tactical employment, and weapons use will remain part of the training program on the bomber. Air Force Global Strike Command commander Gen. S. L. Davis said that crew readiness is based on flying proficiency, sound decisions, and time in the air, while the new approach provides additional flights at a significantly lower cost.

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Expansion to South Dakota

XSTAR Aviation plans to deploy the program in Rapid City, South Dakota, in January 2027 as well, for B-1B pilots from Ellsworth Air Force Base. BSTAR is thus expected to cover the two main bases for this type of bomber.

In March 2026, X-Star Inc. received a contract worth up to $78 million, including the base period and options. It provides not only for aircraft and flight hours, but also for the development of training programs, collection of data on training results, and assessment of the possibility of further scaling the model.

According to estimates cited by The War Zone, an hour of HondaJet operation may cost about $2,000–$3,000, while an hour of B-1B flight costs approximately $90,000. At the same time, one former B-1B pilot expressed doubt about the extent to which HondaJet flights would improve crew readiness, since the aircraft’s characteristics and equipment differ substantially from those of the bomber.

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