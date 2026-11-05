The administrator of the sanation estate of Polish freight carrier PKP Cargo is analyzing the situation at the company, including the possibilities for employment optimization. The scale, schedule and groups of employees potentially affected by collective redundancies have not yet been determined, RMF24 reports.

Company restructuring

PKP Cargo said that the restructuring plan provides for a number of measures to restore the company’s health. The administrator of the sanation estate is conducting a detailed analysis of all areas of the company’s operations, including employment issues.

The company noted that any further steps would be taken in dialogue with employees and trade union representatives. PKP Cargo promises to announce specific decisions after they are adopted.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Trade unions’ position

Earlier, Kolejowy Portal wrote about possible new collective redundancies and changes to the pay system. According to the portal, these issues were discussed during a meeting between the administrator of the sanation estate and trade unions.

Trade union organizations are protesting over the lack of progress in negotiations on the collective labor agreement. They also demand the payment of about 20 million zlotys in outstanding social benefits and state that they will continue to defend employees.

A court opened restructuring proceedings against PKP Cargo in the summer of 2024. At that time, the company’s management decided to carry out collective redundancies in divisions and at the central office, and the workforce was reduced by 3,665 people. In 2025, the company dismissed another 450 employees, and by the end of the year it employed more than 8,000 people.

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