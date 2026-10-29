In Tshwane, South Africa, the South African Revenue Service (SARS) informed city authorities of its intention to conduct searches at the office and residence of the city's chief financial officer, Gareth Mnisi. The service was seeking documents and evidence, TimesLIVE reports.

Search warrants

Tshwane mayoral spokesperson Samkelo Mgbose confirmed that SARS had informed the city in advance of its intention to execute search warrants at Mnisi's office and residence. According to him, city authorities believe that the tax service has already executed these warrants.

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SARS officials were seen at the Tshwane House city hall building on Thursday morning. Mgbose also stated that Mnisi later left the premises together with people wearing clothing bearing SARS insignia.

City authorities' position

The mayoral spokesperson did not specify the nature of the operation, the circumstances surrounding the execution of the warrants, or Mnisi's status. He noted that further questions on these matters should be addressed directly to the South African Revenue Service.

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