Police in the Australian state of Queensland have not ruled out bringing charges against two men who followed and filmed the car of a driver suspected of drink-driving in northern Gold Coast. The men gave police an address where, they said, they had tracked the driver.

Detention and charges

As ABC News reports, police allege that a 49-year-old Helensvale resident crashed his pickup truck into another pickup truck on the Pacific Motorway during the day. According to law enforcement, he then left the scene of the crash, returned and collided with the same vehicle a second time, before driving away again.

Police said the man was later detained at home. He was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicating substance, as well as failing to provide a breath sample for analysis. A hearing at Southport Magistrates Court is scheduled for November 18.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Police warning

Gold Coast Police Superintendent Craig McGrath said the response by Jack Stanley and Jordan Matterson was concerning, although no serious injuries were reported. He urged drivers not to engage with people behaving dangerously behind the wheel and to contact police instead.

Stanley and Matterson said they began following the vehicle after noticing erratic driving. According to them, they activated their hazard lights to warn other road users. Video posted on social media shows that during the pursuit, their vehicle also mounted a curb and drove along the footpath. The investigation is ongoing, and police have not ruled out further charges against both drivers.

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