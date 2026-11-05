Poland has unveiled the new K03 “Lynx” camouflage for field uniforms, which is intended to gradually replace the “Panther” pattern used since 1993. By the end of 2029, every servicemember of the Polish Armed Forces is expected to receive a uniform in the new camouflage, RMF24 reports.

Two uniform patterns in parallel

The transition will not mean an immediate abandonment of “Panther.” Representatives of the Polish Armed Forces noted that warehouses hold stocks of such uniforms for reservists assigned for mobilization. They are to be used over five years, so the military will use two camouflage patterns in parallel for some time.

The new pattern was presented by the Military Research and Implementation Center for Service Clothing in Łódź. According to the center’s commandant, Colonel Marek Trzonek, the uniform was developed after several years of testing involving several hundred military personnel from the 6th Airborne Division, the 25th Air Cavalry Brigade, the 21st Podhale Rifle Brigade, and special forces. Following feedback from military personnel, the prototype was modified and improved five times.

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Six colors for coniferous forest

Developers explained that the K03 pattern resembles the background of a Polish coniferous forest. It uses six colors applied in layers to create smooth transitions of shades and blur the boundaries between them. According to the authors’ concept, this is intended to make it more difficult to detect a servicemember wearing such a uniform.

The new set allows the jacket and trousers to be selected separately and also provides male and female versions. The developers stated that it is breathable and resistant to tearing, abrasion, and fading. The 6th Airborne Division and the 25th Air Cavalry Brigade will be the first to receive K03 “Lynx.” More than 12,000 sets are planned to be produced this year, and half a million next year. The annual requirement of the Polish military is 200,000 new uniforms.

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