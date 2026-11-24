In the Netherlands, more than 18,100 European hotels have joined a collective lawsuit against Booking.com, seeking compensation for alleged financial losses. The case is being heard by the Amsterdam District Court, with the first hearing expected in 2027, Cyprus Mail reports.

Claims over pricing terms

The hotels are seeking compensation for alleged losses which, they claim, they incurred between 2004 and 2024 due to so-called price parity clauses in Booking.com contracts. These clauses restricted accommodation providers’ ability to offer lower prices or more favorable terms through their own websites and other booking channels.

Parties to the case argue that these clauses distorted competition, increased commission costs and limited direct bookings. The lawsuit is based on a ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union dated September 19, 2024, in which, according to the publication, Booking.com’s price parity clauses were found to violate EU competition rules.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Participation of hotel associations

The number of participants in the lawsuit has increased from around 3,000 to 18,135 hotels. The collective lawsuit was filed with the Dutch court through an alliance of more than 25 national hotel associations within HOTREC, a European hospitality organization.

The Cyprus Hotel Association, Pasyxe, supported the initiative in June 2025 and offered its members assistance in participating in the case. Registration for interested hotels remained open until July 31, 2025.

HOTREC President Alexandros Vassilikos stated that digital platforms make bookings easier, but the concentration of commercial influence in the hands of a few companies may lead to conditions that restrict hotels’ independence. According to him, the industry is seeking greater transparency, commercial freedom and fair competition.

Read us on