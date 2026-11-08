More than 25,000 worshippers visited a Hindu temple in Dubai’s Jebel Ali district during Diwali celebrations in the United Arab Emirates. This was reported by The National.

Events in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Religious ceremonies and other events marking the holiday are scheduled at the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi until November 10. Diwali is also celebrated in homes, temples and public spaces across the country.

President Sheikh Mohamed and Vice President and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum congratulated those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and other countries. In their messages, they wished people health, prosperity, peace, hope and safety.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Festival of lights

Diwali, also known as the festival of lights, is among the most important holidays in Hinduism. It is celebrated by millions of people worldwide, primarily in India and Nepal. The holiday symbolizes the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness.

The date of Diwali is determined each year according to the Hindu lunar calendar: it falls during the new moon, the darkest night of the lunar cycle. Traditionally, families decorate their homes with rangoli and flowers, light candles and diya oil lamps, pray, exchange gifts and gather for festive meals.

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