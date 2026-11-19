A US official said that Iran has intensified attacks on vessels in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz and has begun using anti-ship cruise missiles. According to him, such weapons are significantly more dangerous than drones, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Reports of attacks on ships

The UK Maritime Trade Operations service, UKMTO, has reported several attacks on ships per day in recent days, linking them to Iran. At the same time, the US official said that 28 million barrels of oil passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday. According to him, this is more than passed through the strait even before the start of the war mentioned in the article.

Movement of US forces

The United States continues to build up its military presence in the region. According to accounts on the social network X that track the movements of US forces, the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island, with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is heading through the South China Sea to the Middle East.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The ship is approaching the Strait of Malacca at a speed of 16.2 knots. At this speed, it may arrive in the US Central Command area of responsibility in approximately 10 days, at the end of November. It is currently unknown whether USS Makin Island will join USS Boxer, which is already operating in the CENTCOM area, or replace it.

Israeli and US officials also told the Jerusalem Post that US President Donald Trump has not ruled out the possibility of military action against Iran and continues to consider the option of a strike. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has held several high-level meetings on Iran in recent days.

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