US Senate Budget Committee Chairman, Republican Ron Johnson, proposed on November 18 that, after the Social Security trust fund reserves are depleted, funds be transferred to it from the US Treasury’s general fund. According to the author’s plan, this would make it possible to preserve the full amount of payments to beneficiaries, Fortune reports.

Risk of benefit cuts

The reserves of the Social Security trust fund could be depleted in less than six years. Under current law, this would result in an automatic cut in benefits of about 22%, as the program can pay out only funds available in the fund.

According to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB), such a cut would mean about $500 less per month for the average beneficiary. About 70 million people receive Social Security payments.

CRFB assessment

CRFB calls the initiative the Stop Scaring Seniors Act. According to the organization’s estimate, funding benefits from the general fund after reserves are depleted could increase US national debt by $190 trillion over 75 years in inflation-adjusted terms. This is equal to 165% of GDP.

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CRFB President Maya MacGuineas said she views the bill as cynical pandering that avoids real solutions for the future of Social Security. She also suggested that the very passage of such an initiative could alarm the bond market and cause financial turmoil.

A previous CRFB analysis stated that funding Social Security from general government revenues could raise interest rates by about 2.6 percentage points compared with retaining the trust fund mechanism.

Senator’s position

Johnson argues that Americans have been misled about Social Security funding. A Senate Budget Committee report released the same day projects a program shortfall of about $511 billion by 2032.

According to the senator, workers’ contributions have already been spent on payments to current beneficiaries or other government programs, while future benefits will be funded by subsequent generations of workers and borrowing. MacGuineas agreed that the problem of the overall budget deficit should be addressed, but stressed that the proposed law does not solve Social Security’s funding problem while also increasing debt.

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