South Korea Post has confirmed a leak of personal data belonging to customers of registered mail items following a cyberattack on its online postal service. The attackers gained access to a mobile platform function that allows recipients to change the delivery location.

What data may have been compromised

As Korea Herald reports, through this function the attackers gained access to the names, addresses and phone numbers of customers whose registered mail items were in transit from November 17 to 24. Korea Post also confirmed the compromise of postal submission records.

An analysis of data for just one day of the affected period showed that the incident affected information on 113,855 customers, including corporate clients. The full scale of the leak is still being determined. The postal service said it would individually notify affected customers as soon as it confirms the volume of compromised data.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Postal service response

According to Korea Post, the breach became known at approximately 10:30 on Wednesday. The service informed the Personal Information Protection Commission and reported the incident to the police.

Following the cyberattack, Korea Post temporarily suspended the delivery location change function and guest login. It also blocked access to the mobile website from all foreign IP addresses.

The postal service plans to strengthen monitoring of suspicious activity and limit the amount of personal data available through certain services. Korea Post President Park In-hwan urged customers to be wary of suspicious messages and calls purportedly from the postal service, particularly those concerning address changes or additional delivery charges.

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