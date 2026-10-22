St. Vincent and the Grenadines' ambassador to Taiwan, Kenton Chance, called Taiwan a committed partner of his country during a reception in Taipei marking the 47th anniversary of the Caribbean state's independence. The diplomat thanked Taiwan for cooperation which, he said, has lasted 45 years and contributed to the development and prosperity of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Taipei Times reports.

A call to follow Taiwan's example

Chance called on his compatriots living in Taiwan to draw inspiration from the host country's experience. He noted that Taiwanese people benefit from the work of previous generations while also building a more resilient and prosperous state for the next generation.

The ambassador urged Vincentians in Taiwan to work selflessly so that the next generation in St. Vincent and the Grenadines can achieve a level of development similar to Taiwan's current level.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Cooperation plans

Taiwan's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Chen Ming-chi, who represented the government at the reception, congratulated St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Independence Day. He said that 2026 marks 45 years of diplomatic relations between the countries, established on Aug. 15, 1981.

Chen said that Taiwan intends to deepen its partnership with the Caribbean state, particularly in economic cooperation, tourism and agriculture. According to him, the sides seek to create new opportunities for local businesses, support economic growth and ensure lasting benefits for both peoples. St. Vincent and the Grenadines is among the 12 states that maintain diplomatic relations with the Republic of China, Taiwan's official name.

Read us on