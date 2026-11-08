Senior officials from the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps visited the HD Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard in Ulsan, South Korea, to assess its capabilities for building military vessels. The visit took place on November 4 amid Seoul and Washington’s joint efforts to revive the U.S. shipbuilding industry under the MASGA — Make American Shipbuilding Great Again — initiative, Korea Herald reports.

Composition of the American delegation

The delegation included Brendan P. Rogers, Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment; Lieutenant General Andrew M. Niebel, Deputy Commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps for Installations and Logistics; and Major General Valerie A. Jackson, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea.

According to captions accompanying photographs published on the Pentagon’s Defense Visual Information Distribution Service platform, the U.S. officials assessed military shipbuilding capabilities, facility infrastructure and logistical support in South Korea.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Assessment of logistical capabilities

During the trip, the delegation also considered opportunities to strengthen maritime sustainment, improve operational readiness and reinforce the South Korea-U.S. alliance.

In October, HD Hyundai signed an agreement with the U.S. engineering and construction company Kiewit to establish a joint venture to build a new shipyard in the United States. Construction is scheduled to begin next year, with the facility expected to become fully operational in 2029.

Read us on