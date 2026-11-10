Tennis player Aryna Sabalenka defeated Karolina Muchova in a first-round group-stage match at the WTA Finals in Indian Wells, United States. The Belarusian won in two sets, 7:6(2), 7:5. The match lasted 113 minutes, Interia Sport reports.

Muchova failed to hold her advantage in the first set

In the first set, Muchova led 5:4 and served for the set after a break in the ninth game. However, Sabalenka immediately broke back to level the score. At 5:5, the Belarusian held her serve, and in the 12th game she had two set points, which the Czech tennis player saved with her serves.

A tiebreak decided the set. Sabalenka took a 2:0 lead and continued to control the rallies, finishing it 7:2.

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Decisive break at the end

In the second set, Sabalenka broke in the third game, but Muchova soon restored parity. After that, the Belarusian once again won a game on her opponent's serve and confirmed her advantage by holding her own serve to lead 5:3.

When Sabalenka served for the match, Muchova erased the deficit and levelled the score. However, the next break once again went to the Belarusian. Sabalenka converted her second opportunity to finish the match and won the second set, 7:5.

In the second round of the group stage, Sabalenka will play the winner of the match between Mirra Andreeva and Elina Svitolina. Muchova will face the tennis player who loses in that pair. The WTA Finals tournament in Indian Wells will run until November 15.

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