Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is travelling to Antigua and Barbuda for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. At the summit, he plans to promote Australia’s campaign for a seat on the UN Security Council in 2029–2030, ABC News Australia reports.

Albanese said the forum would give Australia an opportunity to work with close partners on climate change, ocean protection, trade, investment and the development of artificial intelligence. The presence of leaders from 56 countries is also expected to allow the Australian prime minister to hold talks with key groups ahead of the November COP31, APEC, G20 and East Asia Summit meetings.

Talks with Britain and Canada

On the sidelines of the summit, Albanese plans to meet with UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, as well as several leaders of Pacific and African countries. His discussion with Burnham is expected to cover artificial intelligence, fuel security amid the war in the Middle East, and the growing number of Britons arriving in Australia on working holiday visas.

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After the 2021 free trade agreement removed the requirement for British travellers to work in rural and regional areas of Australia, the number of holders of such visas from the United Kingdom nearly doubled. The Australian government has ordered a slowdown in the processing of applications for such visas, which number about 80,000 per year. At the same time, British citizens may continue not to meet the regional work requirement.

Climate and geopolitics

The Commonwealth summit is one of the few multilateral forums without the participation of the United States and China, although geopolitical issues remain among the important topics. China has funded major infrastructure projects in the Caribbean region for two decades, including Antigua’s main port, airport and cricket stadium. The administration of US President Donald Trump has also announced investments of more than $340 million in 15 Caribbean countries for digital infrastructure, healthcare and regional security.

Caribbean and Pacific leaders are to discuss climate threats and the consequences of colonialism. Rising sea levels pose an existential threat to low-lying Caribbean countries, whose economies depend heavily on tourism. The summit programme in St John’s is expected to begin with a leaders’ cricket match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, which Albanese will attend.

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