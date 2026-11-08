In Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has raised the maximum amount of individual loans under state youth business and agriculture programs from 7.5 million to 25 million Pakistani rupees. The loans are to be provided with a convenient repayment schedule, The Express Tribune reports.

Program funding

The decision was made at a meeting chaired by Shehbaz Sharif dedicated to issuing youth loans and implementing the two programs. A total of 292 billion Pakistani rupees has been allocated for these purposes for the 2026–2027 fiscal year. It is estimated that about 266,700 young people will be able to receive loans totaling this amount.

The prime minister also ordered that 30% of loans be reserved for women to support their economic independence and participation in entrepreneurship. The minimum age for applicants will be lowered from 21 to 18 so that young people can start their own businesses or engage in agricultural activities earlier.

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Support for applicants

Shehbaz Sharif instructed the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority, SMEDA, to provide program participants with advice on starting businesses, technical support, and other assistance. The authorities must also conduct a nationwide information campaign about the available opportunities.

According to data presented at the meeting, since January 2023, 581,341 young people have received loans, while the total amount of funds disbursed was 313.9 billion Pakistani rupees. The number of recipients was ten times higher than the figure for the previous ten years.

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