Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who turned 81 on Tuesday, said he would work “24 hours a day” after being re-elected to a fourth presidential term. In the second round of elections held on Sunday, Lula won 51.8% of the vote, while his opponent, right-wing senator Flávio Bolsonaro, received 48.2%, Dawn reports.

A promise for a new term

In a video posted on Instagram, Lula said he intended to serve the best presidential term in the country’s history. He also promised to devote all his time to turning Brazil into a country “everyone dreams of”.

Lula is one of the world’s oldest leaders. US President Donald Trump, who celebrated his 80th birthday in June, is only a few months younger.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Campaign and youth support

During the election campaign, Lula responded to questions about his age by saying that he was “in the best shape”. He ran at campaign events and posted videos of his gym workouts on social media.

After losing the first round to Flávio Bolsonaro, the son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, Lula’s campaign changed its approach to social media. According to the publication, the president bought his first mobile phone and called himself the “king of selfies”. After his victory, he thanked Brazil’s “rebellious youth” for their support during the campaign.

Lula’s Workers’ Party called on supporters to celebrate his birthday near the presidential residence in Brasília.

Read us on