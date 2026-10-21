French President Emmanuel Macron and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed opportunities to strengthen economic, investment and defense cooperation between the two countries at Lusail Palace in Doha, Qatar.

Strategic partnership

As reported by Anadolu Agency, the sides reviewed bilateral relations and ways to expand cooperation in security, defense and other key sectors. They also discussed regional developments.

Before the official talks, the leaders held a separate meeting devoted to bilateral relations and the situation in the region. Qatar’s emir welcomed Macron’s visit and expressed hope for closer cooperation in various areas. The French president, in turn, confirmed France’s intention to expand its partnership with Qatar.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Gulf tour

Macron arrived in Doha from Bahrain as part of a tour of Persian Gulf countries that also included Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. The Élysée Palace stated that the October 19–21 trip was intended to strengthen strategic and economic partnerships with countries in the region, as well as support efforts to restore regional stability and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Regional tensions

The talks took place amid tensions in the region. According to the agency, after the war that the United States and Israel launched against Iran on February 28, Tehran responded with missile and drone strikes across the region and effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz. Washington later imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports.

Read us on