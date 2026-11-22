Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides said in Mammari that Turkey’s progress in relations with the European Union is already linked to the Cyprus issue. According to him, Ankara seeks positive changes in its relations with the EU but does not agree to link its European aspirations to developments concerning Cyprus.

Conversation after the meeting in Ankara

Christodoulides said he had held a lengthy telephone conversation with the EU representative on the Cyprus issue, Raffaele Fitto. This came after Fitto’s meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara, Cyprus Mail reports.

The Cypriot president welcomed the meeting, stressing that Fidan received Fitto specifically as the EU-appointed representative on the Cyprus issue, rather than as a vice-president of the European Commission. Christodoulides called this important.

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Position on negotiations

According to the president, Fitto’s conversation with Fidan once again demonstrated Ankara’s desire to achieve positive developments in its relations with the EU. At the same time, he noted that there is a fundamental difference between the sides: Turkey insists that progress on its European path should not depend on developments in the Cyprus issue.

Christodoulides said that, according to the EU’s position, these processes are already linked, while concrete progress depends on Turkey itself. He called the meeting between Fitto and Fidan an important first step and said that contacts would continue.

The Cypriot president also expressed hope for positive developments in efforts to resume negotiations after a meeting planned for Tuesday with Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhürman. He expects the UN secretary-general to set a date as soon as possible for a trilateral meeting, which is to pave the way for resuming negotiations in a broader conference format.

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