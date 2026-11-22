In Turin, Italy, German tennis player Alexander Zverev reached the ATP Finals final after defeating Daniil Medvedev 7:6 (7:0), 6:4. In the decisive match of the prestigious tournament featuring the year’s eight best tennis players, he will face Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, Der Spiegel reports.

A third final for Zverev

For Zverev, this is his third ATP Finals final after 2018 and 2021. So far, he has not lost in the finals of this tournament and can win his third title. During the current edition, he has not conceded either a set or a game on his own serve.

The victory over Medvedev was Zverev’s ninth in their head-to-head meetings. At the same time, Medvedev retains the advantage in their head-to-head record, with 14 wins.

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Alcaraz defeats Shelton

Carlos Alcaraz beat American Ben Shelton 4:6, 6:3, 7:6 (7:1) in the second semifinal. Zverev called Alcaraz and injured Italian Jannik Sinner benchmarks in tennis, despite leading the world rankings himself.

Before the final, Zverev expressed hope for a high-level match. According to him, during practice before the tournament, he and Alcaraz played a set lasting more than an hour and a half.

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