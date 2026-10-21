President Lee Jae Myung is expanding direct communication with citizens through social media, contacts with the press and in-person meetings. As Korea Herald reports, he acknowledged that his administration had not sufficiently explained its policies or responded to public concerns.

Social media and meetings

Lee Jae Myung is making more active use of the X platform, including to defend judicial reforms, respond to concerns about prosecutorial independence and provide assurances regarding fuel supplies amid the conflict in the Middle East.

The presidential office is also considering thematic public discussions during regional trips to directly hear from people affected by government decisions.

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Approval rating and policy explanations

According to a Realmeter poll from October 12, the president’s approval rating fell to 35.2% and later recovered to 37.3%. This occurred amid disputes over judicial reforms, security issues and housing costs.

Lee Jae Myung acknowledged that he had become detached from realities on the ground and questioned whether his reforms sufficiently take into account the interests of people affected by government decisions. He also instructed ministries to replace long lists of achievements with clearer explanations of important policy results.

According to the publication, Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum’s daily televised press conferences influenced the updated communication strategy. More debates, press conferences and live broadcasts are planned.

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